Kangana Ranaut Claims Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina Is 'Still A Friend'

Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Panga. (Image courtesy: team_kangana_ranaut)

Kangana Ranaut says that she and Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan have been "in touch" and that they are "good friends." However, she doesn't want to take advantage of her "family dispute," reports Mumbai Mirror. Kangana's response came a few days after her sister Rangoli Chandel claimed that Sunaina apologised to the Queen actress for not standing by her while she was in a feud with her brother Hrithik Roshan. During an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kangana said, "It is true that Sunaina and I were always good friends and so was her family. Now they claim differently. Yes, she has been in touch with me, but I don't want to take advantage of her family dispute. Sunaina is still a friend but I will not hit somebody when they are down."

Rangoli Chandel, who doubles up as Kangana Ranaut's manager and frequently defends her sister on social media, shared a tweet earlier this week, in which she not only claimed that Sunaina Roshan apologised to Kangana for not standing by her, she also stated that Hrithik's PR team circulated rumours about Suaniana's mental health as punishment for her alleged calls to Kangana.

"Sunaina Roshan has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologise that she didn't stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends," read an excerpt from Rangoli's tweet.

Don't act too smart @chakrabarti_r everyone isn't nice to their siblings, Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologise that she didn't stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends.... (contd) https://t.co/Ty2HwG7XLj — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 12, 2019

In a seprate tweet, she wrote:"When Hrithik found out, he and his PR tried to prove her bipolar and on a nervous breakdown, poor lady was so hassled with all the public shaming and blaming."

(Contd)..when Kangana &Hrithik were close, when Hrithik found out he & his PR tried to prove her a bipolar on a nervous breakdown, poor lady was so hassled with all the public shaming and blaming...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 12, 2019

The feud between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana made headlines in the year 2017, when Kangana referred to a 'silly ex' in an interview, after which Hrithik Roshan sent the actress a legal notice and demanded an apology. The dynamics of the actors' relationship have remained the same ever since. The duo have co-starred in films such as Krissh 2 and Kites.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Her line-up of films includes Panga, co-starring Richa Chadha and Jayalalithaa's biopic.