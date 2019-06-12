Kangana Ranaut's Sister Asked Her For Home Design Suggestions. Now She Gets 2 AM Calls

Kangana Ranaut with her family. (Image courtesy: Rangoli_A)

There is no denying the fact that Kangana Ranaut is a doting sister and the latest series of Twitter posts shared by her sister Rangoli Chandel reminds us of just that. On Tuesday, Rangoli Chandel shared a video on her Twitter handle, in which she revealed that Kangana is helping her in designing her house in Himachal Pradesh. In the video, the 32-year-old actress can be seen sharing her ideas and giving her inputs as she stands at the site. In her post, Rangoli revealed that she asked Kangana for design suggestions but the Queen actress got really excited and she decided to do everything from scratch for designing her sisters' dream house.

Rangoli Chandel shared the video on Twitter and she wrote: "Ajay (Rangoli's husband) and I are building our house in Kullu. I simply asked Kangana for some design suggestions and here she is, designing everything from scratch. Sometimes she calls me at 2 am, bursting with ideas and excitement. Every day I get hundreds of reference pictures."

Rangoli shared a picture along with her sister and her family in a separate Twitter post. In her post, Rangoli referred to Kangana as a giving person. An excerpt from Rangoli's post read, "The best thing about Kangana is her ability to give her all to the people in her life, to treat them as if they are an extension of herself, how not to fall in love with her every day."

Rangoli Chandel often doubles up as Kangana's manager and she frequently defends her sister on social media.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has a busy year ahead. She made an appearance at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival last month, where she represented the brand Grey Goose.

Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Mental Hai Kya, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She also has Panga and Jayalalitha's biopic in the pipeline.