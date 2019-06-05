Inside Kangana Ranaut And Richa Chadha's Eid Celebrations On The Sets Of Panga

Richa Chadha with Kangana Ranaut. (Image courtesy: teamkanganaranaut)

Highlights Kangana and Richa are co-stars in Panga Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari also shared picture from the celebrations Panga is slated to release on January 24 next year

Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chadha added festive fervour to the sets of Panga on the occasion of Eid. Photos from the celebrations have been shared on the Instagram account of Kangana Ranaut's team. Kangana looked stunning in a sharara and she accentuated her look with statement earrings. Richa, on the other hand, opted for a traditional white outfit and she wore matching footwear with it. Kangana's team shared multiple images from the Eid celebrations on social media. In one the pictures, Kangana could be seen greeting her fans with an adaab. In another picture shared by the actress' team, Kangana and Richa could be seen happily posing together.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Meanwhile, Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shared a stunning picture of Kangana and Richa on her Instagram profile and she accompanied it along with an extensive post, in which she described both the actresses as a "total energy of talent." An excerpt from her post read, "In the story of our lives, there will be some who will connect and stay with you for life. Richa and Kangana are two such humans who are beautiful off screen and onscreen. They are a total energy of talent. It's been my pleasure to direct both of them together in one frame. Waiting to show their camaraderie on screen. It has indeed been a silent smile and everyday gratitude to have awesomeness in my journey of making films."

Take a look at the post here:

Here's another video that the film's director shared on social media:

Going by the pictures, seems like all is well between Kangana and Richa Chadha. However, the co-stars recently featured in headlines after Kangana's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel slammed Richa for a statement, wherein she had criticised the Queen actress' 'outspokenness' on social media.

In Panga, Kangana Ranaut will reportedly be seen playing the role of a National-level Kabaddi player. The film is slated to release on January 24 next year.