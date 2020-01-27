Panga Box Office Collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut's Film Scores Rs 14 Crore

Panga Box Office Collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh )

Kangana Ranaut's latest film Panga, which released last week, clocked three days in theatres on Sunday. The film has raked in Rs 14.91 crore, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Panga picked up pace over the weekend and scored Rs 2.70 crore on Friday, Rs 5.61 on Saturday and Rs 6.60 on Sunday. As per Taran Adarsh, the film "needs to trend strongly on the weekdays" to keep up with the numbers. Here's what he tweeted: "Panga fares below expectations, despite glowing word of mouth... Business escalated on Day 2 but the jump was missing on Day 3 [#RepublicDay]... Needs to trend very strongly on weekdays for a firm footing... Fri 2.70 crore, Sat 5.61 crore, Sun 6.60 crore. Total: Rs 14.91 crore. #India business."

Take a look at what Taran Adarsh tweeted about Panga's box office performance:

#Panga fares below expectations, despite glowing word of mouth... Biz escalated on Day 2, but the jump was missing on Day 3 [#RepublicDay]... Needs to trend very strongly on weekdays for a firm footing... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr. Total: Rs 14.91 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2020

Panga, which also stars Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill, features Kangana as a retired kabaddi player who returns to the sport after a seven-year break. Jassie Gill plays Kangana's character Jaya Nigam's husband Prashant while Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha play her mother and mentor, respectively.

If you haven't seen the film yet, take a look at its trailer:

Panga opened to good reviews on Friday and reviewing the film for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee gave it 3.5 stars out of 5 and wrote: "The intelligently scripted, deftly directed and well-acted sports drama is peopled by characters who are easy to relate to. Unlike average Bollywood films of the genre, Panga does not ever strain credulity even when one might feel that it could have done with a little more momentum."

Panga has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced by Fox Star Studios.