Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Sara Ali Khan's Badrinath, Kedarnath Row: "Why Does She Have A Problem?"

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Sara Ali Khan and the reported requirement of submitting proof of belief in Sanatan Dharma to visit temples like Badrinath Temple and Kedarnath Temple.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament on Wednesday, Kangana said Sara should not hesitate if she truly wishes to seek blessings at the revered shrines.

Kangana said, "Everyone here is Sanatani. Whoever is present here, they are all Sanatani, because from the time we are born, 'Sanatan' means that which has no beginning and no end. All other religions are 1000-1500 years old, only Sanatan is the ultimate truth. Sara is also a Sanatani. Why does she have a problem in writing that she is a Sanatani, simply write it and submit the document".

Her remarks come after statements made by Hemant Dwivedi, chairman of the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee. He said that non-Hindu devotees would now be required to submit an affidavit declaring their belief in Hinduism if they wish to offer prayers at the temples.

Dwivedi told the media, "If Sara Ali Khan expresses her devotion towards Sanatan Dharma and submits an affidavit, we will allow her to offer prayers".

The development has sparked a wider debate, especially given Sara Ali Khan's long-standing association with Kedarnath. The actress has been visiting the temple regularly since her debut film Kedarnath, which was shot in the region. Over the years, she has returned almost annually during the temple's open season, often undertaking the journey either by trekking or helicopter.

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