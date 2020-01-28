Panga Box Office Collection Day 4: Kangana Ranaut's Film Earns Rs 16 Crore

Panga Box Office Collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh )

Kangana Ranaut's new film Panga has recorded a score of a little over Rs 15 crore in four days at the box office, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Panga, which received a lukewarm response at the box office on its opening day, collected over Rs 14 crore over the weekend and Rs 1.65 crore on Monday, bringing the total to Rs 16.56 crore. Mr Adarsh, in his report, also stated that the film is "unable to improve its box office prospects." Sharing the performance report of Panga, he tweeted: "Panga dips on Day 4... Was important to hold at Day 1 levels for a respectable Week 1 total... Unable to improve its BO prospects beyond select metros... Weak in mass circuits... Fri 2.70 crore, Sat 5.61 core, Sun 6.60 crore, Mon 1.65 crore. Total: Rs 16.56 crore. India business."

#Panga dips on Day 4... Was important to hold at Day 1 levels for a respectable Week 1 total... Unable to improve its BO prospects beyond select metros... Weak in mass circuits... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr. Total: Rs 16.56 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2020

Panga opened to decent reviews on January 24. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "The intelligently scripted, deftly directed and well-acted sports drama is peopled by characters who are easy to relate to." Panga also stars Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha. It revolves around the life of Jaya Nigam (Kangana), a retired kabaddi player who returns to the game after a seven-year break. The film has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

On Friday, Panga clashed with Street Dancer 3D at the box office, which has moved way ahead of the sports drama in the box office race. Street Dancer 3D has managed to collect Rs 45.88 crore till now.

#StreetDancer3D slips on Day 4... Decent hold in mass belt/single screens... Metros/multiplexes go downhill... Trending much lower than #ABCD2 [2015]... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr, Mon 4.65 cr. Total: Rs 45.88 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2020

Directed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D also stars Nora Fatehi, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak and Aparshakti Khurrana.