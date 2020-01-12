A Groovy Glimpse Of Hrithik Roshan's Birthday Party With Sussanne Khan, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani

Highlights
Hrithik Roshan's 46th birthday party was super LIT, courtesy Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Sussanne Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Gayatri Joshi and others. Tiger Shroff, who has often described Hrithik Roshan as his "idol", shared glimpses of the night it was and it looks groovy indeed. Tiger's post came with an adorable birthday greeting for Hrithik Roshan and also with a filmy reference to the film Koi... Mil Gaya: "About last night celebrating the super hero's big day! Jadoo made the party as well as you can see up there, wishing you happiness, amazing health and the best that life has to offer!"
Here's Tiger Shroff's belated birthday post for Hrithik Roshan:
Hrithik's birthday was also made special by ex-wife Sussanne, who wrote on Instagram: "Happiest happiest birthday, Rye... you are the most incredible man I know. To the best life ahead of you. Best daddy award, best philosopher too." Sussanne and Hrithik are parents to two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.
Hrithik's mother Pinky Roshan shared an emotional post, talking about the War actor's brain surgery after he suffered a head injury in 2013 while filming Bang Bang!: "Today I share these never before seen images with a heavy heart. However, it is not heavy with regret, sadness or concern. It is heavy from the immense love that flows through it, with each blood cell empowered by the immense gratitude I feel to be Duggu's (Hrithik) mother."
#Today I share these never before seen images with a heavy heart. However, it is not heavy with regret, sadness or concern. It is heavy from the immense love that flows through it, with each blood cell empowered by the immense gratitude I feel to be Duggu's mother. We set an example in the way we behave, we instil character in our children, support and encourage them, but what happens when their compassion, strength and courage outgrows that of the parent? What happens when everything you hoped to be, aspired for in terms of strength and inspiration is right before you in the eyes of your own son? Before Duggu was going for his brain surgery, I was almost fainting. Palpitations in my heart, blood pressure high, prayers on my tongue, I felt every inch of me was overwhelmed with a shadow of concern. Seeing my son so vulnerable physically in the hands of the doctors made him seem as helpless as a newborn and he was again those same beautiful eyes looking up at me just as the day he arrived in the world. The eyes had no fear, no worry, no stress. I saw my reflection in them and found his strength empowering me and my own being changing because of his courage and determination to beat this. There has never been a challenge Duggu hasn't faced head on and failed. His power of mind is his superpower and the beauty of it is that it inspires all around him too, giving us strength. As he saw the sadness in my eyes, he winked and as if by magic he made me smile. A warmth enveloped my entire being as if I was bathed in light. A smile and a wink was all it took for me to feel reassured, energised, inspired and confident that he would be OK. Look at these pictures and those eyes. Does this look the face of a man about to have major brain surgery? No, it looks like someone who has already conquered it. The small child I had carried for 9 months, given birth to and held in my arms was now cradling me in his and returning all the strength and love back to me and I gave him a million blessings in that moment.
On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in action-thriller War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He has Krrish 4 in the line-up.