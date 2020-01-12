A Groovy Glimpse Of Hrithik Roshan's Birthday Party With Sussanne Khan, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani

Inside Hrithik Roshan'ss birthday party (courtesy tigerjackieshroff)

Hrithik Roshan's 46th birthday party was super LIT, courtesy Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Sussanne Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Gayatri Joshi and others. Tiger Shroff, who has often described Hrithik Roshan as his "idol", shared glimpses of the night it was and it looks groovy indeed. Tiger's post came with an adorable birthday greeting for Hrithik Roshan and also with a filmy reference to the film Koi... Mil Gaya: "About last night celebrating the super hero's big day! Jadoo made the party as well as you can see up there, wishing you happiness, amazing health and the best that life has to offer!"

Hrithik's birthday was also made special by ex-wife Sussanne, who wrote on Instagram: "Happiest happiest birthday, Rye... you are the most incredible man I know. To the best life ahead of you. Best daddy award, best philosopher too." Sussanne and Hrithik are parents to two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Hrithik's mother Pinky Roshan shared an emotional post, talking about the War actor's brain surgery after he suffered a head injury in 2013 while filming Bang Bang!: "Today I share these never before seen images with a heavy heart. However, it is not heavy with regret, sadness or concern. It is heavy from the immense love that flows through it, with each blood cell empowered by the immense gratitude I feel to be Duggu's (Hrithik) mother."

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in action-thriller War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He has Krrish 4 in the line-up.