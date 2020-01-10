On Hrithik Roshan's Birthday, Mom Pinky Posts 'Never Before Seen' Pics Of His Brain Surgery

Hrithik Roshan's mom shared these photos (courtesy pinkieroshan)

Mom Pinky Roshan's post must have made Hrithik Roshan quite a bit emotional on his birthday. "Today I share these never before seen images with a heavy heart. However, it is not heavy with regret, sadness or concern. It is heavy from the immense love that flows through it, with each blood cell empowered by the immense gratitude I feel to be Duggu's (Hrithik) mother," wrote Pinky Roshan while sharing photos from when Hrithik Roshan had a brain surgery in 2013. Hrithik suffered a head injury while doing retakes for stunts for Bang Bang! in 2013. In several interviews that followed, Hrithik had revealed he was supposed to leave for Prague on a Sunday for a schedule of his film when he felt a pain in his legs and hands and decided to get an MRI done. The actor had been complaining of a nagging headache ahead of that. The MRI confirmed a clot in his brain, after which he underwent a complicated brain surgery at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital in July 2013.

On Hrithik's birthday today, Pinky Roshan revealed how he had given her strength when she felt helpless seeing her son in the operation theatre: "Before Duggu was going for his brain surgery, I was almost fainting. Palpitations in my heart, blood pressure high, prayers on my tongue, I felt every inch of me was overwhelmed with a shadow of concern. Seeing my son so vulnerable physically in the hands of the doctors made him seem as helpless as a newborn and he was again those same beautiful eyes looking up at me just as the day he arrived in the world."

Hrithik Roshan was operated on under local anesthesia. The actor had said he had to stay awake during the surgery as the doctors had to constantly monitor his facial expression. In her post, Pinky Roshan wrote, to lighten the mood, Hrithik winked at her from the operation theatre: "As he saw the sadness in my eyes, he winked and as if by magic he made me smile. A warmth enveloped my entire being as if I was bathed in light. A smile and a wink was all it took for me to feel reassured, energised, inspired and confident that he would be ok."

Read Pinky Roshan's entire post here:

She also followed up with this post on Hrithik's birthday:

Meanwhile, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan gave him the "Best Daddy" trophy on his birthday. They are parents to two kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in action-thriller War and also has Krrish 4 in the line-up.