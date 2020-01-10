On Hrithik Roshan's Birthday, Mom Pinky Posts 'Never Before Seen' Pics Of His Brain Surgery

Highlights
- Hrithik suffered a head injury in 2013 during 'Bang Bang!' shoot
- He was operated at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital
- "Before Duggu was going for his surgery, I was fainting," said Pinky
Mom Pinky Roshan's post must have made Hrithik Roshan quite a bit emotional on his birthday. "Today I share these never before seen images with a heavy heart. However, it is not heavy with regret, sadness or concern. It is heavy from the immense love that flows through it, with each blood cell empowered by the immense gratitude I feel to be Duggu's (Hrithik) mother," wrote Pinky Roshan while sharing photos from when Hrithik Roshan had a brain surgery in 2013. Hrithik suffered a head injury while doing retakes for stunts for Bang Bang! in 2013. In several interviews that followed, Hrithik had revealed he was supposed to leave for Prague on a Sunday for a schedule of his film when he felt a pain in his legs and hands and decided to get an MRI done. The actor had been complaining of a nagging headache ahead of that. The MRI confirmed a clot in his brain, after which he underwent a complicated brain surgery at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital in July 2013.
On Hrithik's birthday today, Pinky Roshan revealed how he had given her strength when she felt helpless seeing her son in the operation theatre: "Before Duggu was going for his brain surgery, I was almost fainting. Palpitations in my heart, blood pressure high, prayers on my tongue, I felt every inch of me was overwhelmed with a shadow of concern. Seeing my son so vulnerable physically in the hands of the doctors made him seem as helpless as a newborn and he was again those same beautiful eyes looking up at me just as the day he arrived in the world."
Hrithik Roshan was operated on under local anesthesia. The actor had said he had to stay awake during the surgery as the doctors had to constantly monitor his facial expression. In her post, Pinky Roshan wrote, to lighten the mood, Hrithik winked at her from the operation theatre: "As he saw the sadness in my eyes, he winked and as if by magic he made me smile. A warmth enveloped my entire being as if I was bathed in light. A smile and a wink was all it took for me to feel reassured, energised, inspired and confident that he would be ok."
Read Pinky Roshan's entire post here:
#Today I share these never before seen images with a heavy heart. However, it is not heavy with regret, sadness or concern. It is heavy from the immense love that flows through it, with each blood cell empowered by the immense gratitude I feel to be Duggu's mother. We set an example in the way we behave, we instil character in our children, support and encourage them, but what happens when their compassion, strength and courage outgrows that of the parent? What happens when everything you hoped to be, aspired for in terms of strength and inspiration is right before you in the eyes of your own son? Before Duggu was going for his brain surgery, I was almost fainting. Palpitations in my heart, blood pressure high, prayers on my tongue, I felt every inch of me was overwhelmed with a shadow of concern. Seeing my son so vulnerable physically in the hands of the doctors made him seem as helpless as a newborn and he was again those same beautiful eyes looking up at me just as the day he arrived in the world. The eyes had no fear, no worry, no stress. I saw my reflection in them and found his strength empowering me and my own being changing because of his courage and determination to beat this. There has never been a challenge Duggu hasn't faced head on and failed. His power of mind is his superpower and the beauty of it is that it inspires all around him too, giving us strength. As he saw the sadness in my eyes, he winked and as if by magic he made me smile. A warmth enveloped my entire being as if I was bathed in light. A smile and a wink was all it took for me to feel reassured, energised, inspired and confident that he would be OK. Look at these pictures and those eyes. Does this look the face of a man about to have major brain surgery? No, it looks like someone who has already conquered it. The small child I had carried for 9 months, given birth to and held in my arms was now cradling me in his and returning all the strength and love back to me and I gave him a million blessings in that moment.
She also followed up with this post on Hrithik's birthday:
#My dear Duggu, you are one of the noblest souls on the planet who never fails to stand up for what you believe in, see the best in others and better yourself. There is no finish line you cross because once completing a challenge you always look past it at the next milestone and push further, harder, higher. It is no wonder that so many look up to you and you have inspired millions to change their body and their mindset. You are an inspiration to me too and have brought so much to my life. On this day, I am grateful for you and the lessons YOU taught ME. I am in awe of your good heart and pray it never changes, only grows. I wish you everything and more. And I write this with a heavy heart.. heavy because it is full of love, gratitude and blessings for you. Thank you and happy birthday.
Meanwhile, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan gave him the "Best Daddy" trophy on his birthday. They are parents to two kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan.
On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in action-thriller War and also has Krrish 4 in the line-up.