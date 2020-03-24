When Hrithik Roshan And His Sons Were In A 'Different Kind Of Self-Isolation'

A still from the video shared by Hrithik Roshan. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

While going through some old photos and videos during quarantine days at home, Hrithik Roshan found something to share on his social media handle and called it a "different kind of self-isolation." The actor posted breathtaking photos and videos from his trip to Botswana in 2015 with his sons Hridhaan, who is 11 and Hrehaan, 13. Hrithik and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan are parents to the two boys. Describing his exhilarating adventure at the Makgadikgadi Pan, Hritihik said, "We slept under the stars with nobody around for miles except foxes, wildebeest, snakes and lizards." Isn't it amazing? He further described the destination and wrote, "The Makgadikgadi Pan is a salt pan situated in the middle of the dry savanna of North-Eastern Botswana. It's one of the largest salt flats in the world. An area larger than Switzerland."

In one of the videos, their guide could be seen talking to Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Hrithik Roshan wrote a small note for him as well, which read, "The name of our guide was Super. My dear Super, if you happen to see this, I hope you are safe and well. Ray, Ridz and myself remember you fondly." Here's the post we're talking about:

On Monday, Hrithik Roshan shared a picture of his "view" while he was at home. The 46-year-old actor said, "Couldn't ask for a better view," which featured his sons and their pet dog Zane. Take a look:

Hrithik Roshan often takes his kids out on trips and shares the snaps on his social media handle. Some of them are here:

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War. The film also featured Vaani Kapoor and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles. The actor has not announced any new projects that he might be working on.