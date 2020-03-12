Hrithik Roshan Hearts These Pics Of Mom Pinkie Roshan Climbing A Tree

Hrithik Roshan with mom Pinkie Roshan. (Image courtesy: pinkieroshan)

For Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan, life is all about "moving forward" - that's what she captioned one of her recent posts about climbing a tree at the age of 65. Pinkie Roshan, who often posts about trying new ways of working out, shared a few photos of her attempts at climbing a tree. "Trying is better than nothing," she captioned one set of photos while for another picture, in which she can be seen struggling to climb a tree, she wrote: "All about pushing beyond." Her posts received love and praise from her actor son Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik, who has always encouraged and motivated his mother to stay fit and healthy, was quick enough to drop a heart emoji in the comments section: "Love," he wrote. For another post, he commented: "Amazing." Take a look:

One of Pinkie Roshan's posts features more pictures of her attempts at climbing a tree. "Challenge yourself," she captioned the post. Check it out:

Pinkie Roshan frequently shares her workout videos and pictures. Instagramming clips and pictures from her aqua workout session, she wrote: "This water machine has magnetic pull. It's a high impact full workout without loading the knee." Reacting to her post, Hrithik said that her workout videos inspire his sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan. "Ray and Ridz are very inspired watching you," he commented. Take a look:

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has featured in several hits such as Krrish, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Guzaarish, Agneepath, Kaabil, Bang Bang!, Kites and Super 30. He was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Hrithik Roshan has not announced his upcoming project as of now.