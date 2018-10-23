Hrithik Roshan Gives A 'Reminder' To Mom Pinkie On Her Birthday

"Happy birthday mama!," wrote Hrithik Roshan (courtesy pinkieroshan)

Hrithik Roshan wished his mother Pinkie with a heart-touching note on Instagram, which is perhaps a must-read for all mothers. While Pinkie Roshan blew out 65th candles on her birthday cake, her actor-son dug out a monochrome photo of hers to send her 'a reminder': "My mother deserves the world and she doesn't know it. This is a reminder from her son on her birthday. Don't wait for your near and dear ones to be happy before you allow yourself to do all the things that make you happy mama. Life is now and you owe it to yourself first. Happy birthday mama! Love you more than you love me," wrote the 44-year-old actor. Hrithik Roshan and his sister Sunaina Roshan are children of Pinkie and actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan.

Just to make the birthday greeting even more special for mom Pinkie, Hrithik added these in the tags: "mother and son, mothers are also friends, mothers are also still children, she is strong, she is amazing, I love you mom." Aww, so sweet ya!

Check out Hrithik's post here:

Not just Hrithik but Rakesh Roshan also made Pinkie's birthday special with early morning wishes! Here's how Pinkie's 65th birthday looked like:

Hrithik Roshan's mother keeps making appearances on the actor's Instagram feed. Pinkie, who appears to be a fitness enthusiast, trended earlier this year after she featured in a weight lifting video shared by the actor in March. "I don't know whether to take this as inspiration, motivation or competition! You make me so proud mom! Love you and thank you for being my mother," he had written.

Last year, Hrithik had also shared 'then and now' photos of his sister Sunaina, who underwent a massive transformation after her battle with depression and hypertension.

Now that's what I call a transformation !! So so proud of you didi @roshansunaina#keepgoing#impossibleisNothingpic.twitter.com/yQA4OZ4N9K — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 7, 2017

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently busy with Super 30, which is a biopic on Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar. Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4 will release on Christmas 2020.