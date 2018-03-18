Hrithik Roshan Posts A Video Of Mom Pinkie Lifting Weights. He's 'Proud'

Hrithik Roshan recently shared a video of his mother Pinkie Roshan, 63, lifting weights at her gym

Hrithik and Pinkie Roshan photographed together (Image courtesy: pinkieroshan)

  1. "Dont know whether to take it as inspiration, motivation, competition"
  2. -Woah, inspiring to another level,- Yami Gautam commented
  3. His sister Sunaina has also transformed herself completely
Actor Hrithik Roshan recently shared a video of his mother Pinkie Roshan, 63, lifting weights at her gym. "I don't know whether to take this as inspiration, motivation or COMPETITION! You make me so proud mom! Love you and thank you for being my mother," he wrote. In the video, Ms Roshan's video is worth inspiring. It has been liked by celebs like Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor and Yami Gautam (Hrithik's Kaabil co-star), who also commented and wrote, "Woah, inspiring to another level." Fitness is definitely one of the most important things for the Roshans. Months ago, Hrithik had shared a 'then and now' picture of his sister Sunaina, who transformed herself completely and his father Rakesh Roshan had also shared his fitness regime (more on it later).

Here's the video Hrithik posted.
 


Pinkie Roshan has shared some of her other workout videos and pictures too. Take a look.
 
 

For his sister Sunaina, who is two years elder to him, Hrithik wrote, "Now that's what I call a transformation. So, so proud of you didi," adding the hashtags, 'keep going,' 'impossible is nothing.'
 

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan had shared his fitness regime with mid-day and said, "It took me a lot of time to arrive at where I am today. I work out for one-and-a-half to two hours every day. First, I walk for one hour and then lift weights with my trainer. I lost the weight very slowly, taking about eight to nine months to reach here."

Hrithik Roshan is currently filming Super 30 in Varanasi. The Vikas Bahl-directed film is a biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar. He also has film with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the pipeline.
 

