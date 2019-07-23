Hrithik Roshan's Mother Pinky Roshan Celebrates The Success Of Super 30 By Dancing To Jugraafiya

Pinky Roshan in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 crossed the 100-crore-mark on Sunday and if there is one person who is extremely delighted about this achievement, it is the actor's mother Pinky Roshan. On Monday night, the 45-year-old actor posted a video of his mother on his Instagram profile. In the video, Pinky Roshan can be seen lifting dumbbells as the song Jugraafiya from Super 30 plays in the backdrop. In the latter section of the video, she can be seen dancing to the same track. Pinky Roshan's smile in the video says it all. In his caption, Hrithik referred to her as "champion of life" and "supermom" and wrote: "Wait for it... champion of life, super mom. Love you mama.Only a mother can express joy like this."

Mrunal Thakur, who was Hrithik's co-star in Super 30 and featured in the song Jugraafiya, wrote in the comments section: "This just made my day. Proud mama." Take a look at the video posted by Hrithik Roshan here:

Super 30 earned Rs 100.58 crore within 10 days of its release and it has also been made tax-free in many states. Speaking of the film's success at the box office, Hrithik told news agency IANS: "Students in school uniforms coming to cinemas on a Sunday, was big surprise for me. Such sights are not just delightful, but also inspiring for the performers and creators of a movie. I am sure, the entire team of Super 30 would feel blessed with this affection."

Super 30 brings the life of mathematician Anand Kumar on screen, who coaches 30 students from economically weak backgrounds every year for the IIT entrance test. The film has been directed by Vikas Bahl.

