Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 10: Hrithik Roshan Makes Super Move, Crosses 100 Crore

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 made a super move on Sunday as it raked in some Rs 11 crore on its second Sunday, making the total sum touch a whopping Rs 100 crore. In its first week, Super 30's score was over Rs 75 crore while the second weekend contributed a sum of Rs 24 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Super 30 crosses Rs 100 cr... Grabs a major chunk of market share, despite local and Hollywood movies proving tough competitors... Biz multiplied rapidly on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 4.52 cr, Sat 8.53 cr, Sun 11.68 cr. Total: Rs 100.58 cr. India biz," he tweeted.

On July 12, Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 released in theatres to join long-running movies such as Kabir Singh and Article 15. The movie tracks the life and experiences of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who coaches a batch of 30 students every year for the IIT entrance test. On Super 30 day, the 45-year-old actor tweeted to say: "As a child, math certainly wasn't one of my favourite subjects but as an actor love is an emotion I strongly connect with. It was the chemistry between Anand and mathematics that translates into pure romance. So, with all the love in my heart, I present Super 30 to my audience."

As a child Math certainly wasn't one of my favorite subjects, but as an actor love is an emotion I strongly connect with. It was the chemistry between Anand & mathematics that translates into pure romance. So with all the love in my heart, I present #Super30 to my audience. pic.twitter.com/PD3LfRG8HE — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 12, 2019

Ahead of its release, Super 30 faced some criticism for Hrithik Roshan's deliberate darkened skin tone and his somewhat uneven Bihari accent.

Super 30 also stars Mrunal Thakur and received mixed reviews.

