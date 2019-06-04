Super 30 Trailer: Hrithik Roshan's Brownface And Bihari Accent Keep Twitter Busy

Super 30 Trailer: Social media couldn't decide which they disliked more

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 04, 2019 17:26 IST
A still from the film (courtesy: YouTube)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Twitter was struck by Hrithik's darker skin tone and uneven Bihari accent
  2. Abhishek, Neil and also many fans praised Super 30 trailer
  3. Super 30 has been trying to shake off controversy for a while now

The trailer of Hrithik Roshan's new film Super 30 dropped today and shot instantly to the top of the trends list - not entirely in a good way. Praise for the trailer came from actors Abhishek Bachchan and Neil Nitin Mukesh as well as many fans but not everyone was impressed. If you were struck by Hrithik's noticeably darker skin tone and his somewhat uneven Bihari accent as mathematician and educationist Anand Kumar, so was Twitter. In fact, social media couldn't decide which they disliked more. The brownface comes just days after Disney admitted to darkening some extras in the recently-released Aladdin; some months ago, Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar explained away Ranveer Singh's brownface in the film as a necessary adaptation to the actor showing up for filming tanned after a holiday.

Turning Hrithik Roshan's skin several noticeable shades browner feeds stereotypes, Twitter pointed out.

The accent also took a beating.

Some people disliked both accent and brownface equally.

Super 30 has been trying to shake off controversy for a while now. Directing credit for Vikas Bahl was restored recently after he was cleared of sexual misconduct. The release date of the film has also been pushed back to avoid a clash with Kangana Ranaut's Panga. After a Twitter offensive from Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel, Hrithik Roshan announced that his film was being rescheduled to 'save (himself) personal trauma and toxic mental violence.' For those who don't know, Hrithik and Kangana have been locked in an ugly public feud over a disputed romantic relationship. See Hrithik's tweet about the date change:

Super 30 is also no longer being marketed as a biopic ever since some of Anand Kumar's students accused him of fraud.

Super 30 is the last film to be made by now-disbanded production banner Phantom Films, of which Vikas Bahl was a co-owner. Hrithik Roshan's co-stars include Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi.

