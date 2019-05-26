Hrithik Roshan Picks Early Release Date For Super 30, Ahead Of Kangana Ranaut's Film

Hrithik Roshan in a poster of Super 30 (courtesy Twitter)

Highlights 'Super 30' is now releasing on July 12 'Super 30' was earlier supposed to release on July 26 Kangana's 'Mental Hai Kya' is releasing on July 26

Two weeks after Hrithik Roshan's rescheduling of Super 30to "avoid media circus" and a clash with Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya, the makers of the Anand Kumar biopic dropped the new release date and said: "Arriving early! Super 30 will be releasing on July 12," read a tweet on Reliance Entertainment's official Twitter, which is co-producing the movie. While Hrithik continues to maintain a stony silence since his last tweet, Mrunal Thakur, who also stars in Super 30, re-shared the tweet and Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar wrote this on his unverified Twitter account: "Finally, the wait is over. Now Super 30 is all set for release in all the cinema halls on July 12. The way the film director and artistes have worked hard for the film, I am confident that you will like the film."

Read the tweets here:

Finally, the wait is over. Now 'Super 30' is all set for release in all the cinema halls on July 12. The way the film director and artistes have worked hard for the film, I am confident that you will like the film. pic.twitter.com/Ej9a2Md1jZ — Anand Kumar (@teacheranand) May 25, 2019

Earlier this month, Hrithik Roshan called off Super 30's July 26 release to avoid a box office collision with Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya, saying: "So as to not allow my film to be desecrated by yet another media circus, I have decided to shift the release date of film Super 30 in order to save myself from the personal trauma and toxic mental violence this would cause. Despite the film being ready, I have requested my producers to shift and announce the next suitable date as soon as possible."

It all started when Mental Hai Kya was rescheduled to July 26, a date which Hrithik had blocked for his film. However, Mental Hai Kya producer Ekta Kapoor clarified that the rescheduling was her decision while Rangoli accused Hrithik of using Kangana as a "punching bag." Later, Kangana termed Hrithik's Super 30 date change a "sob story."

Super 30 marks Hrithik's first film after last year's Kaabil. The cast of the film also includes names such as Amit Sadh, Pankaj Tripathy and Johnny Lever.