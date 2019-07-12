On Super 30 Day, Hrithik Roshan Tweets: 'Math Wasn't My Favourite'

Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar from Super 30 (courtesy iHrithik)

Hrithik Roshan, whose film Super 30 opened in theatres today, tweeted a message for his fans and movie-goers, in which he wrote about how he managed to play the role of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar despite his dislike for mathematics as a kid. "As a child, math certainly wasn't one of my favourite subjects but as an actor love is an emotion I strongly connect with. It was the chemistry between Anand and mathematics that translates into pure romance. So, with all the love in my heart, I present Super 30 to my audience," read his tweet. Anand Kumar trains a batch of 30 aspiring IIT candidates every year and the name of the movie is directly drawn from Mr Kumar's coaching program 'Super 30' - started in 2002 - as part of which 30 financially weak students from Patna are trained for IIT admissions every year.

As a child Math certainly wasn't one of my favorite subjects, but as an actor love is an emotion I strongly connect with. It was the chemistry between Anand & mathematics that translates into pure romance. So with all the love in my heart, I present #Super30 to my audience. pic.twitter.com/PD3LfRG8HE — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 12, 2019

On the days leading up to the film's release, Hrithik Roshan wrote a note of gratitude for his real-life "super teachers" - his grandfather and also his speech therapist. The 45-year-old actor, who struggled with stammering as a kid, composed a heartfelt tweet and wrote: "#MySuperTeacher - My Nana who I lovingly call Deda, for the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life, which I share with my kids now. And Dr Oza, my speech therapist as a child, who taught me to accept my weakness and helped me overcome my fear of stammer."

#MySuperTeacher - My Nana who I lovingly call Deda, for the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life, which I share with my kids now. And Dr Oza, my speech therapist as a child, who taught me to accept my weakness and helped me overcome my fear of stammer. pic.twitter.com/TCw1qW3Bg0 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 5, 2019

On Friday, Hrithik Roshan's much-awaited movie opened to receive middling reviews. Talking about the makers' decision to bronze up Hrithik Roshan's look as a Bihari character, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote in his review for NDTV: "The idea to bronze up Hrithik Roshan so that he can impersonate Anand Kumar is anything but super: it is a formula that equals zero."

Super 30 also stars Mrunal Thakur and marks Hrithik's first film after 2017's Kaabil.

(With IANS inputs)

