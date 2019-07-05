Ahead Of Super 30 Release, Hrithik Roshan Thanks The Real Life 'Super Teachers' Of His Life

Hrithik Roshan with his grandfather. (Image courtesy: iHrithik)

Hrithik Roshan, who will be seen playing the role of a Mathematics teacher in his upcoming film Super 30, thanked his real life "super teachers" in his latest Twitter post. The 45-year-old actor shared a few pictures along with his grandfather and accompanied it along with an extensive note. In his post, the Guzaarish actor also thanked his speech therapist, who helped him overcome his stammer problem as a kid. Hrithik captioned the post: "My super teacher - My Nana who I lovingly call Deda, for the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life, which I share with my kids now and Dr Oza, my speech therapist as a child, who taught me to accept my weakness and helped me overcome my fear of stammer."

#MySuperTeacher - My Nana who I lovingly call Deda, for the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life, which I share with my kids now. And Dr Oza, my speech therapist as a child, who taught me to accept my weakness and helped me overcome my fear of stammer. pic.twitter.com/TCw1qW3Bg0 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 5, 2019

In a separate tweet, Hrithik explained the reason behind sharing the "My Super Teacher" series post. The actor stated that working on Super 30made his realise the worth of his teachers and how "instrumental" they have been in his formative years. "Working on Super 30> had me thinking about the teachers who have been instrumental in making me who I am today. While a lot of names came to my mind, there are two who I call My Super Teacher," tweeted Hrithik.

Working on #Super30 had me thinking about the teachers who have been instrumental in making me who I am today. While a lot of names came to my mind, there are two who I call #MySuperTeacher — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 5, 2019

Hrithik urged his fans to share stories about their teachers using the hashtag "#MySuperTeacher." He tweeted: "Guys, would love to know about your Super Teacher too. Share your stories with me using the hashtag #MySuperTeacher."

Guys, would love to know about your Super Teacher too! Share your stories with me using the hashtag #MySuperTeacher — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 5, 2019

In Super 30, Hrithik will be seen playing the role of Anand Kumar, who coaches students from economically weaker sections for the entrance exams of the IITs. The film also features Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Singh and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles and it will hit the screens on July 12.

