Did You Know Super 30 Star Hrithik Roshan Is A Mahendra Singh Dhoni Fan?

Hrithik Roshan will soon be seen in Super 30 (courtesy hrithikroshan)

Highlights "My mother and I, we like Mahendra Singh Dhoni," said Hrithik "I feel he is a very good teacher," he added "I think he is very inspiring, sorted and a planner," he also said

Amidst the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, actor Hrithik Roshan has praised veteran Indian wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, saying he is inspiring.

"My mother and I, we like Mahendra Singh Dhoni. I feel he is a very good teacher, he is a great thinker. My mom will be very happy that I have taken his name, I think he is very inspiring, sorted and a planner," Hrithik said while promoting his upcoming movie Super 30 on Star Sports Philips Hue Cricket Live.

As fans cheered for Indian cricket team during the match against England on Sunday, Hrithik shared his memory from India-England match from 2011 World Cup, read a statement.

"I remember I had planned to go and watch the game in the stadium but due to some last minute work I could not make it, but after finishing my work I watched the last over in my house with my family and we really enjoyed the great victory."

Like others, he is also rooting for India's win.

Recalling his Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham shoot days, Hrithik said: "During Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Shah Rukh and I were in a car. We were hearing the commentary of a match, and co-incidence was, it was an India-England match. That match India had won, and today also India will win."

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability