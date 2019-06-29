Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 Song Basanti No Dance Has Twitter's Heart

Hrithik Roshan in a still from Basanti No Dance (courtesy YouTube)

Hrithik Roshan just dropped a new song titled Basanti No Dancefrom his upcoming movie Super 30 and he shared it with a message on Twitter. "Engrezi ka daar hataao. Kyuki aise bahut se darwaze hai jo sirf isiliye nahi khulte kyun ki log 'May I come in' nahi keh paate" - Hrithik's tweet sums up the essence of the song, which wins over Twitter in almost no time. "Basanti No Dance another mind boggling song. Songs of this movie are quite situational," read a tweet while another added: "This is amazing!" Another user wrote: "Brilliant stuff." Hrithik Roshan, who plays Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar in the biopic, celebrates Holi with a batch of students from poverty-stricken background in the song.

Anand Kumar trains a batch of 30 aspiring IIT candidates every year and the name of the movie is directly drawn from Mr Kumar's coaching program 'Super 30' - started in 2002 - as part of which 30 financially weak students from Patna are trained for IIT admissions every year. The song Basanti No Dance shows how Hrithik teaches his students that language shouldn't be a barrier for academic success. The students participate in a skit titled Basanti No Dance on Holi, which is based on a famous dialogue from Sholay.

Watch Super 30 song Basanti No Dance here:

Meanwhile, here's how Twitter reacted:

Hrithik Roshan co-stars with Mrunal Thakur in the movie. Hrithik rescheduled the release date of Super 30 to July 12 to avoid a box office collision with Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya.

