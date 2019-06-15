Super 30 Song Jugraafiya: Hrithik Roshan Is Smitten By Mrunal Thakur

Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur in Jugraafiya. (Image courtesy: super30film )

Highlights Jugraafiya is the first song to be released from Super 30 The song features Hrithik and Mrunal Thakur Udit Narayan and Shreya Ghoshal have sung the song

The first song from Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, titled Jugraafiya released on Saturday evening and we bet you'll be compelled to listen to it on a loop. The song showcases Aanand Kumar (played by Hrithik Roshan)'s love story. The two-and-a-half minute video also features Mrunal Thakur as Anand Kumar's love interest. The video highlights the romantic facet of Anand Kumar's teenage years. The song has a hint of old school romance. Young Anand is clearly smitten and he chances upon every opportunity get a mere glimpse of his beloved.

Jugraafiya has been composed by Ajay Atul. The song has been sung by Udit Narayan and Shreya Ghoshal and the soulful lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Check out the song here:

Hrithik Roshan, who plays the lead role in the film, shared the song on his social media profiles on Friday and he wrote: "Kar ke gustaakhiyaan, Maange na maafiyaan, Teri chaahat ne badla mere dil ka. Jugraafiya."

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan's post here:

Super 30 has been directed by Vikas Bahl and it has been collaboratively produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment.

The film is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, who coaches students from economically weaker sections for the entrance exams of the IITs. Besides Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur, the film also features with Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Singh and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.

Super 30 will hit the screens on July 12.