Hrithik Roshan's A Fan Of Shefali Shah's Delhi Crime And She's A Fan Of Super 30

Hrithik Roshan in a still from Super 30.(Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "What a raw trailer," Shefali Shah on Super 30 Super 30 is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar Super 30 will open in cinemas on July 12

Actor Hrithik Roshan, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Super 30, says he is a fan of the National Award-winning actress Shefali Shah's work. Shefali praised the Super 30 trailer and told Hrithik she loves his work. "What a raw trailer. Love your work Hrithik. Can't wait to see it. Much love," she had tweeted. Hrithik replied: "Big fan of your work Shefali."

What a raw trailer. Love your work @iHrithik can't wait to see it. Much love — Shefali Shah (@ShefaliShah_) June 10, 2019

The 45-year-old actor also praised Shefali's work in Delhi Crime, a seven-part series based on the 2012 gang rape case and follows the investigation of the case by the Delhi Police. "Congratulations for your outstanding work in Delhi Crime and thank you for the kind words for our film. Looking forward to you watching it," he wrote.

Big fan of your work Shefali. Congratulations for your outstanding work in Delhi Crime and thank you for the kind words for our film. Looking forward to you watching it :) https://t.co/pS6BZ0Aj1M — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 11, 2019

In Super 30, Hrithik is playing math wizard Anand Kumar. The film is inspired by the life of Anand Kumar and his students.

Super 30 will be releasing in theatres on July 12.