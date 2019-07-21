Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 9: Hrithik Roshan's Film Might Cross 100 Crore Mark On Weekend

A still from Super 30. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights Super 30's performance returned on tracks on Saturday The film earned Rs 8.53 crore on weekend 'Super 30' released on July 12

Super 30, which features Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur, is "back in form" as the film managed to collect Rs 8.53 crore on its ninth day, bringing the overall collections so far to Rs 88.90 crore, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Sharing the film's box office performance, Taran Adarsh also stated that Super 30 will most probably cross the 100 crore mark on its second Sunday. "#Super30 is back in form on [second] Saturday... Mumbai and Delhi UP circuits witness huge gains, while mass circuits show an upward trend... Should hit Rs 100 crore today [Sunday], if the solid trending continues... [Week 2] Friday 4.51 crore, Saturday 8.53 crore. Total: Rs 88.90 crore. India business," wrote Taran Adarsh in his box office report.

Take a look:

#Super30 is back in form on [second] Sat... Mumbai and DelhiUP circuits witness huge gains, while mass circuits show an upward trend... Should hit Rs 100 cr today [Sun], if the solid trending continues... [Week 2] Fri 4.51 cr, Sat 8.53 cr. Total: Rs 88.90 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 21, 2019

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh wrote that Super 30 is performing best in Mumbai and Delhi-UP circuits, followed by Punjab and Mysore. He tweeted: "#Super30 is faring best in #Mumbai and #DelhiUP circuits, followed by #Punjab and #Mysore circuits... Contribution from these circuits... Mumbai: Rs 27.71 crore, DelhiUP: Rs 18.25 crore, Punjab: Rs 7.84 crore, Mysore: Rs 5.61 crore. Total till [Saturday] 20 July 2019. India business."

Check it out:

#Super30 is faring best in #Mumbai and #DelhiUP circuits, followed by #Punjab and #Mysore circuits... Contribution from these circuits...

Mumbai: Rs 27.71 cr

DelhiUP: Rs 18.25 cr

Punjab: Rs 7.84 cr

Mysore: Rs 5.61 cr

Total till [Saturday] 20 July 2019. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 21, 2019

Super 30 narrates the life of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains a batch of 30 students for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) entrance exam every year. It showcases Anand Kumar's dedication to educate talented students from underprivileged backgrounds so that they can crack entrance exam of IITs.

The film, which released on July 12, also features Aditya Shrivastava, Amit Sadh, Nandish Singh and Pankaj Tripathi.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.