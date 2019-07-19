Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 7: Hrithik Roshan Closes First Week With 'Decent' Rs 75 Crore

Super 30 box office collection: Hrithik Roshan in a film still. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights Super 30 closed opening week box office collection with Rs 75 crore The film was recently declared tax-free in Bihar and Rajasthan Super 30 also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi

Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan, closed its first week collection with Rs 75 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film made on the life of mathematician and educationist Anand Kumar had a dull performance in single screens while multiplexes were driving the main business. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Super 30 is decent... Metros/urban centres are driving its business... Mass circuits/single screens are weak... Total India business so far is Rs 75.85 crore." He also added that the second week will be crucial for the film's overall success as Disney's live-action film The Lion King released today. "Week 2 crucial, since it faces The Lion King," Taran Adarsh added.

Here's the updated box office report of Super 30:

#Super30 is decent... Metros/urban centres are driving its biz... Mass circuits/single screens are weak... Week 2 crucial, since it faces #TheLionKing... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr, Tue 6.39 cr, Wed 6.16 cr, Thu 5.62 cr. Total: 75.85 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 19, 2019

Super 30 was recently declared tax-free in Bihar and Rajasthan. Speaking about the film's success to news agency IANS, Hrithik Roshan said, "Students in school uniforms coming to cinemas on a Sunday, was big surprise for me. Such sights are not just delightful, but also inspiring for the performers and creators of a movie. I am sure, the entire team of Super 30 would feel blessed with this affection."

Super 30 maps Anand Kumar's journey as a mathematics coach of rich students aspiring for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to focussing on mentoring students from economically weaker section. Anand Kumar annually coaches 30 students with limited financial means for the entrance exam of the IITs.

Super 30 also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi. It opened to lukewarm reviews last Friday.

