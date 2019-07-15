'This Is Amazing': Hrithik Roshan On Bihar Government Making Super 30 Tax-Free

Hrithik Roshan Instagrammed this photo. (Image courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, which is based on the life of Anand Kumar, the founder of the Super 30 programme, has been made tax-free by the Bihar government. The Patna-based educationist feels the move will help more people to watch the film. Super 30 addresses and acknowledges the importance of teachers in the building and strengthening of society. Anand, who had launched the Super 30 programme for underprivileged IIT-JEE aspirants, shared the news on social media on Monday. "Thanks a lot to Chief Minister Nitish Kumarji and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modiji for making Super 30 tax-free. It will help more and more people see the film," Anand Kumar tweeted.

Thanks a lot to CM Nitish Kumar ji and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi ji making 'Super 30' tax free. It will help more and more people see the film@iHrithik@RelianceEnt@NGEMovies@Shibasishsarkar#super30pic.twitter.com/z9qmHUMdOW — Anand Kumar (@teacheranand) July 15, 2019

Replying to Anand's post, Hrithik Roshan tweeted: "This is amazing Anand Sir... Thank you, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi for this."

This is amazing Anand Sir thank you CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi for this . https://t.co/MwKt0Eohwl — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 15, 2019

The movie collected over Rs 50 crore at the box office within three days of its release on July 12.

While Hrithik is being mostly lauded for playing Anand in the film, his co-stars Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Sandhu and Amit Srivastava are also being praised for their performances.

