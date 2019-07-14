Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 2: Hrithik Roshan's Film Witnesses 'Super Growth,' Earns Rs 30 Crore

Hrithik Roshan in a still from Super 30. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights 'Super 30' released on July 12 The film features Hrithik Roshan as mathematician Anand Kumar 'Super 30' earned Rs 11 crore on its opening day

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 has a turnaround on its second day as the film witnessed "super growth" at the box office. The film is performing well at theatres of tier-2 cities and it also showing an "upward trend in mass circuits." Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that Super 30 collected Rs. 18.19 crore on Saturday and its overall collection so far is Rs. 30.02 crore at the box office. Sharing the analysis of Super 30's performance so far, Taran Adarsh wrote: "#Super30 has a turnaround on Day 2... Witnesses super growth at cineplexes of tier-2 cities and also shows an upward trend in mass circuits... Will score big numbers on Day 3... Eyes Rs 50 crore [+/-] weekend... Friday 11.83 crore, Saturday 18.19 crore. Total: Rs 30.02 crore. India business."

Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet:

#Super30 has a turnaround on Day 2... Witnesses super growth at plexes of Tier-2 cities and also shows an upward trend in mass circuits... Will score big numbers on Day 3... Eyes Rs 50 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr. Total: Rs 30.02 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 14, 2019

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that Super 30's performance in key territories such as Mumbai, Delhi and Punjab shows major improvement. He wrote: "Super 30 goes from strength to strength in key circuits/territories... Friday and Saturday business in some circuits... Mumbai: 3.71 crore, 5.79 crore; Delhi and UP: 2.40 crore, 3.85 crore; Punjab: 1.02 crore, 1.70 crore; Rajasthan: 0.53 crore, 0.79 crore; CP: 0.52 crore, 0.74 crore; Mysore: 0.74 crore, 1.30 crore; Bihar: 0.38 crore, 0.49 crore."

Take a look:

#Super30 goes from strength to strength in key circuits/territories... Fri and Sat biz in some circuits...

Mumbai: 3.71 cr, 5.79 cr

DelhiUP: 2.40 cr, 3.85 cr

Punjab: 1.02 cr, 1.70 cr

Rajasthan: 0.53 cr, 0.79 cr

CP: 0.52 cr, 0.74 cr

Mysore: 0.74 cr, 1.30 cr

Bihar: 0.38 cr, 0.49 cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 14, 2019

In Super 30, Hrithik features as Anand Kumar, who coaches students from economically weaker sections for the entrance exams of the IITs.

Watch the trailer of Super 30:

Super 30 also features Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Singh and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.