Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 3: The Math Works Out For Hrithik Roshan's Film With 'Excellent' 50 Crore Weekend

Highlights 'Super 30' made Rs 11 crore on its first day On Saturday, the film scored Rs 18 crore On Sunday, 'Super 30' made Rs 20 crore

Hrithik Roshan's new film Super 30had an impressive box office transition from "decent" to "excellent." On Sunday, super 30 scored as much as Rs 20 crore, pushing the total to a handsome some of Rs 50 crore, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Super 30 opened to make Rs 11 crore, which was then described as "decent" by Mr Adarsh but after the film doubled its opening day score on Sunday, Mr Adarsh tweeted: "Super 30 has an excellent weekend... Performed exceptionally well at multiplexes of metros and Tier-2 cities, while mass circuits also saw a healthy trend... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr. Total: Rs 50.76 cr. India biz."

Read about Super 30's ticket sales here:

#Super30 has an excellent weekend... Performed exceptionally well at multiplexes of metros and Tier-2 cities, while mass circuits also saw a healthy trend... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr. Total: Rs 50.76 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 15, 2019

Super 30's fate now depends on its performance over the weekdays, said Mr Adarsh: "Super 30 now depends on weekdays to consolidate its status... Growth on Sat and Sun gives the film a chance at metros and Tier-2 cities specifically." Meanwhile, in just three days, the film has shown better performance than Hrithik Roshan's previous releases Kaabi (2017) and Mohenjo Daro (2016): "Super 30 trending is far, far better than Hrithik's last two films - Mohenjo Daro and Kaabil."

#Super30 now depends on weekdays to consolidate its status... Growth on Sat and Sun gives the film a chance at metros and Tier-2 cities specifically... #Super30 trending is far, far better than Hrithik's last two films - #MohenjoDaro and #Kaabil. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 15, 2019

Super 30 is based on the life of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains a batch of 30 students every year for the IIT entrance test. On Super 30 day, the 45-year-old actor tweeted to say: "As a child, math certainly wasn't one of my favourite subjects but as an actor love is an emotion I strongly connect with. It was the chemistry between Anand and mathematics that translates into pure romance. So, with all the love in my heart, I present Super 30 to my audience."

As a child Math certainly wasn't one of my favorite subjects, but as an actor love is an emotion I strongly connect with. It was the chemistry between Anand & mathematics that translates into pure romance. So with all the love in my heart, I present #Super30 to my audience. pic.twitter.com/PD3LfRG8HE — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 12, 2019

Super 30 also stars Mrunal Thakur and opened to mixed reviews on Friday.

