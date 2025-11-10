Saba Azad Gives The Sweetest Shoutout To Hrithik Roshan's Niece Suranika On Bakery Launch

Hrithik Roshan's niece, Suranika, has achieved a new milestone. The daughter of Hrithik's sister, Sunaina Roshan, has finally launched a physical store of her bakery brand, The Moon Beam Bakery, in Mumbai on Sunday (November 9).

The feat turned extra special when Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend, Saba Azad, gave the sweetest shoutout to Suranika. She shared a picture on her Instagram Stories featuring Suranika and her bakery team posing outside the outlet.

Saba Azad's lovely side note read, “My sweetest Suru bean doing big bis tings. The best bakery in town, The Moon Beam Bakery, finally has a home of its own. Yay wahoo. Go get them my cutoos.”

Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina Roshan, also cheered for Suranika on her Instagram Stories. Her caption read, “Opening The Moon Beam Bakery kitchen today. Big, big moves, my cuties. Could not be happier.”

The Moon Beam Bakery was first launched in 2021. Two years later, Suranika set up a stall at the weekly Max Sunday Market in Juhu. Back then, Hrithik Roshan attended the showcase and tried some sugary treats.

The actor uploaded a set of pictures on Instagram, applauding his niece's creations. “My heart's beaming with so much pride at The Moon Beam Bakery today! Here's a Vocal For Local story from my home and heart, my niece Suranika, who bakes these delicious treats with utmost love. You go girl,” he wrote.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating each other since 2022. If reports are to be believed, their relationship began through a Twitter exchange when the actor liked and shared a video of Saba collaborating with a rapper. The two struck up a conversation after Saba thanked him.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War 2. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also featured Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in key roles.