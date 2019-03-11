Sussanne Khan: My Boys Give Me All The Inspiration I Need

Sussanne Khan with her kids Hridhaan and Hrehaan (courtesy suzkr)

Interior designer and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan says her mother and sisters have been key players in her life, but she seeks inspiration from her children. Sussanne shares two sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan, with her former husband actor Hrithik Roshan. The couple got married in 2000 and got divorced in 2014. They might have parted way but they share an amicable bond with each other.

"My mum (Zarine) and sisters (Farah Khan Ali and Simone Arora) have been key players in my life and more importantly my careers," Sussanne told IANS over e-mail.

"Also, my boys give me all the inspiration I'll ever need," she added.

Sussanne agrees to actor Ben Affleck's statement on not letting his kids pay the price of his fame.

"You have to let kids be kids. Robbing them of their childhood and/or adolescence is not fair," she added.

How do you balance personal and professional life?

"Drawing a line between work and home is something I strongly advocate for. Only by keeping that balance in check can you continue to be inspired at work and at peace at home."

Looking back at her career, she said: "I'm extremely grateful for the way my career has panned out. My journey thus far has been satisfying and especially as the Style Editor for The Label Life, curating The Power Dressing Edit, knowing we are catering to the modern Indian women."

The Label Life is an e-commerce lifestyle brand, whose collections are edited by Sussanne, Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu. The brand associated with AXN for 'The Power Dressing Edit | AXN Exclusive' collection, inspired by Tea Leoni's look in the channel's political drama series Madam Secretary.

She found a connect as both the channel and the label "cater to strong, independent women".

What's the message for women entrepreneurs?

"Always speak out. Even if what you think is a bad idea, always voice it. You never know who you may inspire and what that one seed idea can blossom into."