Hrithik Roshan's Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Sends "Endless Love" To Him And His Girlfriend Saba Azad In Late Birthday Post

Hrithik Roshan turned 52 on January 10. A few days later, the actor's ex-wife and interior designer, Sussanne Khan, took to social media and shared a video collage featuring Hrithik, their children Hridaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan, her boyfriend Arsalan Goni, and Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad, among others. Sussanne also wrote a sweet note along with her post.

About Sussanne Khan's Post

Sharing the video, Sussanne wrote, "Coz you will always be the Sky full of stars to all of us... happy birthday Rye.. wish you and Saboo endless love and the best of life... from here to beyond eternity let us all be connected beyond family n heart monsters... we are all blessed n the universe will protect all of us." Watch it here:

Recently, Hrithik took to social media and shared a bunch of pictures from his birthday celebration with friends and family. He wrote a long note with his post.

It read, "Thank you world, Thank you my family. My friends, my fans .. to everyone who has taken the effort to message me, write to me, post about me, called me but didn't get thru, for everyone who put in a good word for me in their prayers yesterday, or didn't mind too much having me as a passing thought, or held me a little longer in a fleeting fancy, to all of you I want to say....that it is nothing less than an absolute privilege and an honour to be alive to SHARE the same space as all of you on this earthrock, together shooting through space as we merry go round and round creating echoes that I'm sure will last for eternity! Thank you for the love. 11th Jan 2026."

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in War 2.



