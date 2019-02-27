'Beautiful': Hrithik Roshan Hearts New Interior Sussanne Khan Designed

Sussanne and Hrithik in a cute photo

Highlights Sussanne shared glimpses of her work on Instagram Sussanne launched The Charcoal Project in 2011 Sussanne and Hrithik divorced in 2014

Interior designer Sussanne Khan recently Instagrammed glimpses some of her recent works - which she delivered under the label of The Charcoal Project - and they look simply out of the world. It's not just us who are in awe of Sussanne's sense of aesthetics but also her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan, who couldn't help but write: "Beautiful" on Sussanne's post about a recent interior decoration project she delivered. In one of her posts, Sussanne wrote: "Summertime love... new project delivered," while in the other, she added: "And another gets done." Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan divorced in 2014 after 17 years of togetherness and 14 years of marriage but have continued to maintain a cordial rapport. They are parents to two sons - Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

Screenshot of Hrithik's comment on Sussanne's Instagram post (courtesy Instagram)

Well, this is not the first time that Hrithik has cheered for Sussanne's work. The 45-year-old actor gave a massive shout out to Sussanne and her core team of The Charcoal Project in October 2017, when he wrote in a post: "Meet the awesome gang of girls who've created the exquisite experience that is The Charcoal Project. Keep flying higher ladies!"

Hrithik and the kids have also often been spotted dropping by the boutique designer store. The Charcoal Project may be located in Mumbai's Andheri West but glimpses of the plush corners of the space often make their way to Sussanne's Instagram. Since its inception in 2011, The Charcoal Project has featured in several lifestyle publications such as Goodhomes, Architectural Digest and more.

Sussanne Khan, who got her Interior Designing degree from Brooks College, is also one-third of the curating team of fashion label The Label Life. While she designs the home decor items for the label, Malaika Arora Khan and Bipasha Basu are the other two fashion editors. In 2011, Sussanne Khan had launched The Charcoal Project in association with Gauri Khan after which Gauri moved on with her own interior designing label Gauri Khan Designs.