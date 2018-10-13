Hrithik Roshan's Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan On #MeToo: 'There's Lot Of Pretence And False Allegations'

Sussanne Khan in Mumbai

While #MeToo allegations continue to pour in with new names cropping up each passing day, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan appeared to question the authenticity of the #MeToo accounts. "I honestly don't want to comment on this issue much but I definitely feel that there is lot of pretence, false allegations and sort of crazy behaviour," news agency IANS quoted her as saying at an event in Mumbai. Ms Khan also added that the #MeToo platform should not be misused and that allegations should be substantiated with 'legal evidence': "They are using the platform badly and it's not a good thing. If they use platform correctly then, it's supposed to be good thing. They shouldn't make allegation on an individual without any legal evidence," she added.

Sussanne Khan's statement comes several days after Kangana Ranaut (among others) accused Vikas Bahl (director of Hrithik Roshan's Super 30) of sexual harassment and also appeared to revive her feud with Hrithik Roshan as she said: "People who keep their wives as trophies and keep young girls as their mistresses should also be punished," in an interview to Zee News. When asked if she's indeed pointing at Mr Roshan, she added: "I am referring to Hrithik Roshan. People should not work with him as well." Ms Ranaut and Mr Roshan have feuded publicly over a disputed romantic relationship, when Sussanne Khan appeared to strongly voice her support in favour of her ex-husband. Amidst the he-said-she-said between Ms Ranaut and Mr Roshan last year, here's what Ms Khan wrote in an Instagram post: "There is no allegation or a sad evil plot that can have the weight to triumph over a good soul."

Earlier this week, when allegations started to pile up against filmmaker Vikas Bahl, Mr Roshan was prompt to react as he tweeted to say that he's urged the team to take a 'harsh stand' if the need arises. Mr Bahl will be kept away from the promotions of Super 30 and he will no longer be co-producing Kabir Khan-directed '83.

Meanwhile, Phantom Films (formerly co-owned by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl) has been dissolved over sexual harassment allegations against Mr Bahl by a former colleague. Soon after, Kangana Ranaut revealed that she too had experienced unwelcome behaviour from the director in an interview to India Today. Other than Ms Ranaut, Vikas Bahl have been accused by two other women in their #MeToo accounts.

Apart from Vikas Bahl, names such as Alok Nath, Nana Patekar, Kailash Kher, Subhash Ghai, among others, have been implicated as alleged sexual predators.

(With IANS inputs)

