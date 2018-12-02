Inside Hrithik Roshan's Well-Spent Sunday With Sussanne, Hrehaan And Hridhaan. See Pics

Hrithik Roshan was photographed with family on Sunday.

Highlights Hrithik Roshan was spotted with family on Sunday Hrithik was dressed in a casual outfit Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Super 30

Hrithik Roshan managed to take some time out from his busy schedule and decided to spend his Sunday with his family and close friends. The actor was photographed along with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their children Hrehaan (12) and Hridhaan (10) at a Mumbai eatery on Sunday. Hrithik was dressed in a fairly casual outfit. He was seen sporting a casual grey t-shirt, which he paired with a pair of matching pants and a black shirt and accessorised his look by wearing a cap. Sussanne, on the other hand was dressed in a maroon bodycon dress. Take a look at the pictures from Hrithik's fam-jam over here:

Hrithik Roshan with family. Hrithik Roshan with family.

Hrithik and Sussanne trended big time after Hrithik shared multiple pictures from what appeared to be from a family holiday that he took with took with Sussanne, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. In the post, Hrithik addressed Sussanne as his "closest friend" and he wrote: "Here is Sussanne, my closest friend (also my ex-wife) capturing a moment with me and our boys... A moment in itself." In the post, Hrithik also talked about his dynamics with Sussanne. "It tells a story to our kids. That in a world separated by lines and ideas, it is still possible to be united. And that you can want different things as people and yet stay undivided," read an excerpt from Hrithik's post.

This is the post we are talking about:

Hrithik and Sussanne's sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan often feature on their father's Instagram profile. Remember Hrithik's Children's Day special video?

Here are some adorable pictures of Hrithik Roshan with his sons.

Hrithik married Sussanne in the year 2000. They got divorced in 2014 and have maintained a cordial relationship. They are frequently spotted hanging out together along with their children.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in Super 30, in which he plays the role of mathematician Anand Kumar.Besides Super 30, he also has Siddharth Anand's untitled project, co-starring Tiger Shroff, in the pipeline.