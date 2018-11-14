Hrithik Roshan Has New Understanding Of Chhath Puja After Playing A Bihari In Super 30

Hrithik Roshan photographed in Mumbai.

Hrithik Roshan extended his warm wishes to fans on social media on the occasion of Chhath Puja. Hrithik shared a video of the people performing the puja near his house on Tuesday night. He wrote: "It happens right in front of my home. I was always curious and intrigued by the scale and the enthusiasm of this festival." Hrithik, who will be seen playing the role of mathematician Anand Kumar in Super 30, said that his character in the film helped him understand the significance of Chhath Puja. The 44-year-old actor added, "Now, after playing a Bihari, I know about the significance of Chhath Puja. My deep respect to those who keep this fast and I wish everyone a happy and a soul cleansing Chhath Puja."

It happens right in front of my home.I was always curious n intrigued by d scale n enthusiasm of this festival. Now,after playing a Bihari,I know about d significance of Chhath Puja. My deep respect 4 those who keep this fast n I wish everyone a happy n soul cleansing Chhath Puja pic.twitter.com/j8UbqZHalm — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) November 13, 2018

Hrithik Roshan shared the posters of Super 30 a few months ago, which received a wonderful response from the audience an as well as Anand Kumar (the man he will be seen playing on screen). Anand Kumar reviewed Hrithik's look in the film and told news agency PTI: "I was delighted and pleasantly surprised to see the first look wherein Hrithik sports a rugged, bearded look. I had been told that at present the shooting was being done of my college days. I took out an old photograph of mine, of the time when I was studying at Patna University. I found the resemblance to be uncanny."

The film is based on the Super 30 programme, as a part of which mathematician Anand Kumar tutors 30 students from economically weak background for IIT-JEE entrance exams in Patna every year. Super 30has extensively been shot in places like Varanasi and Rajasthan. The film also features TV actress Mrunal Thakur and it is expected to release on January 25 next year.

Besides Super 30, Hrithik Roshan also has Siddharth Anand's untitled project, co-starring Tiger Shroff, in the pipeline.