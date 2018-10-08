Hrithik Roshan Says 'Harsh Stand' Will Be Taken Against Super 30 Director Vikas Bahl

Hrithik Roshan in Mumbai

Three days after it was reported that Phantom Films is being wound up because of sexual misconduct charges against co-owner Vikas Bahl, the director's Super 30 actor Hrithik Roshan has tweeted to say that a 'harsh stand' will be taken against Mr Bahl 'if need be.' Mr Roshan, who says he's currently travelling, said: "It is impossible for me to work with any person if he/she is guilty of such grave misconduct...I have requested the producers of Super 30 to take stock of the apparent facts and take a harsh stand if need be. This is not to be hushed or brushed under the carpet. All proven offenders must be punished and all exploited people must be empowered and given the strength to speak up."

Media reports say that Mr Bahl has already been dropped from Super 30 promos and also from an Amazon Prime show he was meant to direct.

Vikas Bahl has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2015. He has also been accused of inappropriate behaviour by two actresses, one of whom is Kangana Ranaut - with whom Hrithik Roshan has his own personal and embattled history.

Mr Bahl's Phantom co-owners Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane have tweeted to say they believe he is guilty of misconduct.