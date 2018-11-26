Trending: Hrithik Roshan Explains He And Ex-Wife Sussanne Are 'Separated By Ideas Yet United'

A photo of Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan at a film screening in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Highlights Hrithik and Sussanne were married from 2000 to 2014 They co-parent their two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan "Here's to a more united, tolerant and loving world," wrote Hrithik

Hrithik Roshan's Instagram post, in which he talks about his relationship dynamics with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, is winning the Internet. The 43-year-old actor instagrammed a bunch of pictures (apparently) from a holiday he took with Sussanne and their sons Hrehaan, 12, and Hridhaan, 10. In the first picture from the set, Sussanne can be seen taking photos of Hrithik and their sons by the sea. Hrithik wrote: "Here is Sussanne, my closest friend (also my ex-wife) capturing a moment with me and our boys... A moment in itself." Hrithik's Instafam loved his post and one fan wrote: "Heart-warming note!" Another comment read: "Your message is beautiful." Hrithik and Sussanne married in 2000 after dating for four years. They were granted a divorce in 2014 but the former couple continued their association - they attended family events, their children's birthdays and went on family trips together too.

Of continuing their relationship after divorce, Hrithik said in the aforementioned post: "It tells a story to our kids. That in a world separated by lines and ideas, it is still possible to be united. And that you can want different things as people and yet stay undivided. Here's to a more united, tolerant, brave, open and loving world. It all starts at home."

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's frequent outings gave rise to rumours of them getting married again. However, they've maintained a stoic silence on the repeatedly trending reports.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is awaiting the release of Super 30 and he also has a Siddharth Anand-directed film, co-starring Tiger Shroff up his sleeve.