Full House At Rakesh Roshan's Birthday Party. See Pic Hrithik Posted

Can you guess who's who in this picture? The answer's below. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was surrounded by his family members on his 69thbirthday. Hrithik Roshan shared glimpses from Rakesh Roshan's intimate birthday party at their Mumbai home on his social media accounts. Rakesh Roshan's brother Rajesh was there with his wife Kanchan and their children, son Eeshaan and daughter Pashmina. Rakesh Roshan's daughter Sunaina was present with her daughter Suranika; and Hrithik's sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan also attended. On Twitter, Hrithik shared a boomerang video featuring the entire Roshan family and captioned it: "Celebrating the man of steel. Thank you to everyone from all of us for the wonderful wishes for my dad today. Happy Birthday, papa." On his Instagram story, Hrithik shared a family photo and a picture of Rakesh Roshan's birthday cake.

Here are glimpses from Rakesh Roshan's birthday party:

Celebrating the Man of steel. Thank you to everyone from all of us for the wonderful wishes for my dad today. Happy Birthday papa. @RakeshRoshan_Npic.twitter.com/I9Stv7Lomo — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 6, 2018

Screenshots of Trishala's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: Instagram/)

Rakesh Roshan started his career in films in 1970 as an actor. In the Seventies, he featured in several films including Buniyaad, Zakhmee and Hatyara. He debuted as director with 1982 film Khudgarz, starring Jeetendra and Shatrughan Sinha. He has also directed films like Khoon Bhari Maang, Kala Bazaar, King Uncle and Karan Arjun.

Rakesh Roshan launched Hrithik in 2000 film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and after that they've collaborated on films like Koi... Mil Gaya and the Krrish series. Rakesh Roshan is currently working on Krrish 4.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is awaiting the release of Super 30 and he has also signed up for Siddharth Anand's film, co-starring Tiger Shroff.