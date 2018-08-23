Hrithik Roshan Celebrates Eid With Sussanne's Dad Sanjay Khan And His Guests

Hrithik Roshan arrives at Sanjay Khan's home for Eid celebrations.

Highlights Madhavan, Kim Sharma and Dia Mirza were also at the gathering Hrithik was married to Sussanne from 2000 to 2014 Hrithik and Sussanne's sons were not spotted among the arrivals

Hrithik Roshan led the celeb roll call at Sanjay Khan's Eid party on Wednesday. Hrithik Roshan, who was married to Sanjay Khan's daughter Sussanne, arrived alone at the gathering. Hrithik and Sussanne have maintained a cordial relationship after their divorce in 2014. The ex-couple travels together frequently with their sons and are almost regularly spotted at each other's family events. Apart from Hrithik, actor R Madhavan, Kim Sharma, Dia Mirza and Karishma Tanna were among the other celebrity guests at the Khan residence in Mumbai. It is unknown if Sanjay Khan's children Sussanne, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, Simone Arora and actor Zayed Khan attended the bash as they were neither spotted among the arrivals nor have they posted pictures on social media. Nonetheless, it was a star-studded Eid for the Khans. Take a look at Sanjay and Zarine Khan's guest list.

Hrithik Roshan, it appears has taken a break from filming Super 30, biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar. Dressed in black, Hrithik was photographed arriving in his car. We did not spot Hrithik and Sussanne's sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan though.

Hrithik Roshan arrives at Sanjay Khan's residence

Hrithik arrived alone.

Madhavan, dressed in a blue brocade jacket, attended Sanjay Khan's bash with his wife Sarita Birje. Madhavan, whom we saw in critically acclaimed web-series Breathe, will be next seen in Telugu film Savyasachi.

Madhavan and Sarita were all smiles

Dia Mirza, who collaborated with Sanjay Khan's son Zayed in films such as Dus, Love Breakups Zindagi and Cash, arrived with her husband Sahil Sangha. Dia looked bright in an oversized red embroidered tunic. Dia's smile was her best accessory.

Dia Mirza's plus one was her husband Sahil Sangha

Sanju actress Karishma Tanna looked chic in printed cigarette pants paired with asymmetric tunic. Kim Sharma wore a pastel embroidered kurta.

Karishma Tanna and Kim Sharma outside Sanjay Khan's home in Mumbai

Actor Aashish Chaudhary and his wife Samita Bangargi smiled as they arrived for Sanjay Khan's party. Jackky Bhagnani carpooled with his sister Deepshikha and her husband Dheeraj Deshmukh.

Aashish Chaudhary with his wife Samita Bangargi

Jackky Bhagnani with sister Deepshikha and brother-in-law Dheeraj

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai and singer Salim Merchant were also on Sanjay Khan's guest list.