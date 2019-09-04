Sushmita Sen's Birthday Wish For Daughter Renee Is All About 'Kisses And Blessings'

Sushmita Sen shared this picture. (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Highlights Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee celebrated her 20th birthday on Wednesday Sushmita Sen wished her on social media "The first one to ever call me Maa," wrote Sushmita

Sushmita Sen's latest post for her 20-year-old daughter Renee is all about "love, kisses and blessings." Renee turned a year older on Wednesday and to make the day extra special for her, Sushmita Sen shared a loved-up post for her. The 43-year-old actress posted a couple of photos and videos of Renee, which included Renee's childhood pictures and her memorable moments with her mother and younger sister Alisah. Along with the photos, Sushmita wrote a heartfelt note for her elder daughter, in which she expressed what being a mother to Renee makes her feel every day.

"The first one to ever call me Maa... A long and tough labour before she was born from my heart! Happy birthday, Renee shona. We are 20! What a journey it has been... And how many more exciting adventures await! Embrace them all and always remember Alisah and Maa love you like crazy! You are my destiny. Enjoy my first love... All our kisses and blessings. I love you, Maa and Alisah," Sushmita Sen captioned her post.

Sushmita Sen often likes to share her feelings and her unconditional love for her daughters Renee and Alisah. In a separate post on Wednesday, she shared a video of Alisah trying snorkeling in the Indian Ocean for the first time. Proud mom Sushmita's excitement spilled over to her caption as she wrote: "Omg! My 10-year-old while snorkeling in the Indian Ocean, Maldives, asks me underwater, what do you want me to do? I say dive! Without batting an eyelid... She does! Our children get their confidence from us... It is then important not to transfer our fears on to them, even subconsciously."

Meanwhile, also check out Sushmita Sen's other heartfelt posts for her daughters:

Sushmita Sen adopted Renee in 2000. She welcomed Alisah in the family in 2010. In an interview with Rajeev Masand on Women We Love, Sushmita Sen revealed that she told Renee about the adoption through the game of Opposites. "We started playing Opposites like tall-short, etc and then I said adopted and biological. I told her, 'Biological is boring... everybody is born from somebody's stomach. Why would you want that? You're special because you're born from the heart'," she said in the interview.

