Sunny Deol's Suryaa, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 20, has been postponed as the film is yet to receive a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This development comes after The Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking an urgent review of the film on October 22, opposing the portrayal of doctors in the trailer and the alleged malpractises mentioned by the protagonist.

Reiterating the claims of not generalising or undermining the contribution of medical professionals in the film, the makers urged the audience to watch the film 'objectively.'

The film's presenter Kamal Mukut said in a statement, "Our intention has always been to bring SURYAA: Ant Se Aarambh Tak to audiences exactly as it was envisioned. We strongly believe in the film, its story and what it ultimately stands for. It is unfortunate that an entire narrative is being constructed around a few seconds of promotional footage when the complete film has not been viewed."

He added, "We respect the certification process and are committed to following every required procedure. At the same time, we remain equally committed to protecting the film's creative integrity. We sincerely request the media fraternity and audiences to view the film objectively and experience the complete story before arriving at any conclusions."

The makers also clarified that Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak is "not positioned against doctors or the medical profession. The film addresses corruption, exploitation and organised malpractice by specific individuals operating within a larger system. It does not seek to generalise or undermine the contribution of medical professionals who serve patients with integrity and dedication."

Directed by M Padmakumar, Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak stars Sunny Deol alongside Ravi Kishan and Pragya Jaiswal. It is the Hindi remake of the critically and commercially successful Malayalam film Joseph.

The Delhi High Court on November 4 declined to entertain a public interest litigation seeking to stop the release of Sunny Deol-starrer Hindi film Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, observing that a similar plea filed by members of the medical fraternity was already pending before another Bench of the court.

The present PIL was filed by Dr Nachiketa Bhatia and Dr Dhruv Chauhan, who sought a stay on the film's release, contending that the official trailer depicts physical violence against medical practitioners as heroic and generalises corruption in the healthcare profession.

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