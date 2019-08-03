Suhana's Expression In This Pic With Dad Shah Rukh Khan Is Making The Internet Very Curious

Shah Rukh Khan with Suhana in Maldives, (Image courtesy: suhanakhanteam)

Father-daughter duo Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana occupied a top spot on Saturday's list of trends. Why, you ask? Well, a picture of them from their Maldives vacation surfaced on social media and it caught the Internet's attention. In the picture which was curated by several fans clubs, SRK and Suhana can be seen standing on a beach. However, Suhana can be seen staring at her phone's screen and her expression in the picture is absolutely priceless. "Expressions show something wrong," a curious fan wrote in the comments sections.

Take a look at the picture, which is now viral.

Shah Rukh Khan was on a vacation with his family in Maldives in July. The actor gave us a glimpse of his dreamy vacation album, which comprised pictures of his "perfect wife" Gauri Khan and their kids- Suhana, Aaryan and AbRam. SRK captioned the post: "Perfect handstand. Perfect Harmony. Perfect Sunset and Perfect wife and a perfect holiday."

Take a look at the pictures here:

Gauri Khan also posted images from the vacation on her Instagram profile. ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Suhana, aspires to be an actor just like father. Besides Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are parents to 21-year-old Aryan, who studies in California. The star couple are also parents to 5-year-old AbRam, who attends school in Mumbai.

On the work front, Zero remains Shah Rukh Khan's last release. He recently did the dubbing for Mufasa's character in the Hindi rendition of Disney'sThe Lion KIng. The actor will also be producing Netflix's zombie horror Betaal under his production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

