Shah Rukh Khan Left His Heart In Maldives. See His Holiday Album

Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan in Maldives. (Image courtesy: iamsrk)

Highlights SRK posted photos from his Maldives vacation on Instagram He was accompanied by his family members SRK's post got over 8 lakh likes on Instagram

Just when we were starting to think that pictures from Shah Rukh Khan's vacation album couldn't get any better, the actor proved us wrong by adding some more perfect photographs to his Instagram profile. SRK's heart is clearly stuck in Maldives, where he was on a vacation with his family. On Monday night, the actor posted a series of pictures of his kids- Suhana, AbRam and Aryan and his wife Gauri Khan. SRK's vacation was all about "perfect sunset, perfect harmony" and of course, his "perfect wife" Gauri Khan. He captioned the post: "Perfect handstand, perfect harmony and perfect sunset. And Perfect wife! Thank you for a perfect holiday."

Take a look at the pictures here:

The Zero actor posted another video on his Instagram profile and he wrote: "Feeling bad having to leave Maldives and especially all the wonderful people at Jumeirah Vittaveli. Thank you for a lovely holiday."

On Monday, Gauri shared a picture of Suhana, Aryan and AbRam from their Maldives vacation and she captioned it:"My three little..." and added a heart emoji. The post garnered lots of love from fans on the Internet. Check out the picture here:

Shah Rukh Khan dubbed for Mufasa's character while Aryan Khan did the voice over for Simba in the recently released Hindi rendition of The Lion King. Shah Rukh Khan hasn't announced an upcoming project as of now. Aanand L Rai's Zero remains his last release.

