Suhana, AbRam And Aryan Chilling Like Villains In Gauri Khan's Fave Maldives Memory

A trip to Maldives with Suhana, AbRam, Aryan Khan (courtesy gaurikhan )

Shah Rukh Khan's trip to Maldives with his family surely made for some classic family vacation photos and thanks to Gauri Khan, who shared her favourite holiday memory on Instagram. No points for guessing that the stars of Gauri Khan's post are none other her "three little" children Aryan, 21, Suhana, 19, and six-year-old AbRam. "My three little," Gauri Khan captioned a delightful photo, in which the Khan kids can be seen basking in the Maldives sun while enjoying a yacht ride. AbRam is adorably sandwiched between Suhana and Aryan Khan, who, the paparazzi has never spotted smiling in photos.

Here's how much fun Suhana, Aryan and AbRam had on the Maldives vacation:

Spotting the three Khan kids together on Gauri Khan's Instagram is a rare affair. Her last post featuring the "three little" together is dated December last year on Instagram. Location - Gauri Khan Designs.

Suhana, Aryan and AbRam had also reappeared to say "hello" on Instagram in Gauri Khan's postcard from their Roman holiday last year. No caption needed.

Flashback to 2016 when AbRam was just three-years-old and needed some supervision with crayons and colouring. Big brother Aryan and Suhana to the rescue.

Suhana studies in England's Ardingly College while Aryan is pursuing films at University of Southern California. Shah Rukh Khan recently worked with Aryan as voice-over stars for the Hindi version of Disney's live-action The Lion King - SRK was Mufasa while Aryan voiced Simba. AbRam celebrated his sixth birthday earlier this year. Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero.

