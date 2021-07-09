Suhana Khan's Sunkissed Pics Get A Whole Lot Of Love From Navya Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor

Suhana Khan shared this image. (courtesy suhanakhan2)

Suhana Khan, being her stunning self, shared a set of sunkissed pictures on her Instagram profile on Friday evening. In the pictures, Suhana can be seen strolling on the streets on New York and she looks stunning as ever. For her day out, Suhana topped leather pants with a brown top. She accessorised her look with a bag. She simply added rolling eyes emojis to her post. No caption needed. The comments section of her post was filled with remarks from friends. Suhana's bestie Shanaya Kapoor wrote: "Are you real?" Navya Nanda dropped a heart-eyed emoji. Suhana's cousin Alia Chhiba and other celebs like Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan also dropped comments on her post.

See Suhana Khan's post here:

Here's a screenshot of the comments on her post:

Screenshot of comments on Suhana Khan's post.

Suhana Khan frequently shares posts with her friends. Some with her friends in New York and others with her close-knit friends circle in Mumbai, which includes Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda. "Just me being the main character," Suhana captioned this post. Take a look:

Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior decorator Gauri Khan, has inherited her love for acting from her father SRK. She studied films at England's Ardingly College and is currently a student at the New York University. Suhana Khan, who has also done theatre shows in the past, featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno, which marked her acting debut. The film released in the year 2019.

Shanaya, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and jewelry designer Maheep Kapoor, began her career as an assistant director with the 2020 Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.She came into the limelight when she made her debut at the Le Bal in Paris in the year 2019. She will soon make her Bollywood debut.

Navya Nanda, daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda, started an online healthcare portal called Aara Health, just a week after graduating from New York's Fordham University last year.