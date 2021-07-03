Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda And Shanaya Kapoor's TGIF Mood In Pics

Shanaya with Ananya and Navya. (courtesy shanayakapoor02)

Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor decided to meet on Friday night and they shared pictures from their get-together on social media. The trio, dressed in colour-coordinated outfits, met at Shanaya's house (Sanjay Kapoor's ROFL comment is proof). Shanaya, sharing the pictures on Instagram, wrote: "My kinda crazy." Shanaya's dad Sanjay Kapoor commented: "There goes my sleep tonight." Shanaya's reply: "You can come out also and join." Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor are a part of a close-knit circle which also includes Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who is currently studying in New York.

Ananya Panday's mom Bhavana and Shanaya Kapoor's mother Maheep have been friends for over 25 years. They featured in Netflix's smash hit The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, which also featured Neelam Kothari and Seema Khan.

Ananya Panday, daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky and Bhavana Pandey, made her Bollywood debut in the year 2019 with Dharma Productions' Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya also featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

The actress was last seen in the film Khaali Peeli, opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film released on streaming platform ZeePlex. Ananya Panday has also signed a film opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Other than films, Ananya Panday also has a digital social responsibility initiative called 'So Positive,' which she launched in 2019.

Navya Nanda, daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda, started an online healthcare portal called Aara Health, just a week after graduating from New York's Fordham University last year. She even modelled for her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda's designer label in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising in the year 2018.

Shanaya, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and jewelry designer Maheep Kapoor, began her career as an assistant director with the 2020 Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which featured her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. She came into the limelight when she made her debut at the Le Bal in Paris in the year 2019. She will soon make her Bollywood debut.