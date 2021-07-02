'You Make Us So Proud': Navya Naveli Nanda Is Going Places And Granddad Amitabh Bachchan Is A Fan

Navya Naveli Nanda with Amitabh Bachchan (courtesy amitabhbachchan )

Navya Naveli Nanda makes the Bachchans very proud, especially her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. For those who do not know, Navya Naveli Nanda graduated from New York's Fordham University last year after which she started an online healthcare portal called Aara Health, which is dedicated to raise awareness about women's health. On Thursday, Navya revealed that she will be in conversation with Forbes India around the issue of mental health at work place, especially for the youth. Now, Amitabh Bachchan's EF or Extended Family (his social media followers) are always at work, who brought Navya's latest initiative to Big B's attention. Cheering for granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: "You make us so proud."

you make us so proud .. ❤️ https://t.co/HWfHMsmP3y — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 1, 2021

Recently on her Instagram story, Navya dedicated a note of gratitude to her team of interns at Aara Health. And in doing so, Navya took a trip down memory lane and remembered her days when she herself was an intern. "I remember when I was an intern, it was the most exciting and hectic time ever. Never thought I would have my own one day, these women are incredible," she wrote.

Ahead of joining New York's Fordham University, Navya passed out from New York's Fordham University last year ahead of which she went to Sevenoaks School, London with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aaryan. After starting Aara Health, Navya has also launched her new venture -Project Naveli - which aims to empower women by addressing the issue of gender inequality in India. She even modelled for her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda's designer label in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising in the year 2018.