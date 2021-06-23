When Navya Naveli Nanda Was An Intern: 'The Most Exciting And Hectic Time Ever'

Navya Naveli shared this photo (courtesy navyananda)

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda gave a huge shout-out to her bunch of interns - she has interns, you know. For those who do not know, Navya Naveli Nanda graduated from New York's Fordham University last year after which she started an online healthcare portal called Aara Health. In an Instagram story on Wednesday, she dedicated a note of gratitude to her team of interns at Aara Health. And in doing so, Navya took a trip down memory lane and remembered her days when she herself was an intern. "I remember when I was an intern, it was the most exciting and hectic time ever. Never thought I would have my own one day, these women are incredible," she wrote.

Titled "Dear Interns", Navya's note added: "A huge shout out to our amazing Aara Health interns for all that you guys do."

Navya Naveli Nanda is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda. Navya currently lives in New York and is part of Bollywood's Gen-Next circle - she's friends with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

After starting Aara Health, Navya has also launched her new venture -Project Naveli - which aims to empower women by addressing the issue of gender inequality in India. She even modelled for her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda's designer label in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising in the year 2018.