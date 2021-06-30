Per Grand-Daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan Is 'The Coolest.' Here's Why

Amitabh Bachchan shared this picture.(Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, on Wednesday, treated his fans to a very interesting picture of himself. In the picture that he shared on Instagram, the 78-year-old actor can be seen riding a Harley Davidson bike. Amitabh Bachchan looks super cool in a black leather jacket. He can be seen wearing blue shades in the picture. The background of the picture is formed by a dramatic blue sky. The picture is undoubtedly one of the most amazing pictures of Big B. Not just us, Amitabh Bachchan's grand-daughter Navya Naveli Nanda also found the picture absolutely fabulous. Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a comment on the post and called Amitabh Bachchan "the coolest." She also added a fire emoji along with the comment.

Take a look at the aforementioned post here:

Big B is one of the most active celebrities on social media. He loves to interact with his fans through his social media posts and blogs.

The actor recently gave us a glimpse of the time that he spent with one of his non-human co-stars. Yes, we are talking about the adorable golden retriever dog that has featured on Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram feed twice. The dog is Big B's co-star for one of his recent projects.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's pictures with the dog here:

Amitabh Bachchan has an impressive array of projects lined up for him. He will soon be seen in Rumi Jaffery's suspense-thriller Chehre, co-starring Emraan Hashmi. Big B will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming sci-fi film Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Amitabh Bachchan will be sharing the screen-space with Deepika Padukone in the Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Intern. He will also feature in Ajay Devgn's film Mayday.