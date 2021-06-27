Navya Naveli Has This To Say About Shweta Bachchan Nanda's Throwback Post With Amitabh And Abhishek Bachchan

A throwback of Big B with Shweta and Abhishek. (courtesy SrBachchan)

Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared a throwback video from the good old days. The video happens to be from 1981 (Abhishek Bachchan had revealed earlier when he shared the same video about a year ago) where her father and film veteran Amitabh Bachchan was performing on stage. He can be seen introducing his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda as they accompany him on stage .Posting the video, Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote: "Haalo, is it me you're looking for?" Reacting to her mother's post, Navya Naveli Nanda commented on the post: "Welcome back," adding a clap emoji. Shweta Bachchan was on a social media break of sorts. This is her first Instagram post after February.

Take a look at the video here:

Navya Naveli Nanda, daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, is a graduate from New York's Fordham University. She is the co-owner of the Aara Health, an online platform which discusses health issues. Shweta Bachchan Nanda made her debut as an author with the book Paradise Towers.

In terms of work, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor's upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi. He will also be seen in the sports drama Jhund. Last year, Big B signed a film called Mayday, which will be directed by Ajay Devgn and it will star Rakul Preet Singh.

In terms of work, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in a film based on Bob Biswas, which is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The actor two releases last year, including Ludo and Amazon Prime Video's web-series Breathe: Into The Shadows. He was last seen in The Big Bull.