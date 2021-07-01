Shanaya Kapoor Has Just One Criteria For The Perfect Someone For Her

Shanaya Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy shanayakapoor02)

Shanaya Kapoor is an absolute food - koi doubt maat rakhna. The aspiring actress often checks in on Instagram with goofy selfies and on Thursday, she added one more to her album. We spotted Shanaya Kapoor thinking about her favourite thing in the world - food. And when she's hungry, she can only think of friends, pizza, burgers... stop, please. All this food talk is making us hungry. In her foodie-special post, Shanaya also added a note for her prospective bae. Shanaya Kapoor just has one criteria for the perfect someone: "I just want someone to look at me the way I look at food." Aww.

Take a look at Shanaya Kapoor's post here while she's already perhaps gorging on some McDonalds Happy Meal.

Shanaya Kapoor is just as fond of ice cream as she is of fries. On a summer day, she stepped out for an ice cream date with her brother Jahaan and posted these photos from her "Babies' day out."

Shanaya Kapoor's love for noodles is also apparent in this post: "No one comes closer," she wrote in her love letter to noodles.

Shanaya recently announced the big news about her Bollywood debut - she is all set to be launched by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Shanaya made her debut at the Le Bal in Paris in 2019. However, she has also already joined Bollywood but not as an actor but as an assistant director for Netflix release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which stars Khushi's elder sister Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Shanaya also featured in bits and pieces on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.